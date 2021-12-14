Employees pepper sprayed during robbery at Spartanburg store

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Employees were peppered sprayed during a robbery at a Spartanburg store Sunday evening.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded at 11:40 p.m. to 1450 W.O. Ezell Blvd. in reference to a shoplifting and an assault incident.

According to police, employees at Burlington Coat Factory attempted to stop a man and woman who were pushing a shopping cart full of unpaid items out the door.

The suspects then placed the items in large garbage bags and attempted to flee, police said. When the employees approached the suspects they were sprayed with pepper spray.

Police said the suspects were able to get away driving a grey or silver sedan.

The woman has long blonde hair, police said. She was wearing a facemask, dark jeans, pink shoes and peach/pink sweater with a white shirt underneath.

The man was wearing a facemask, tan/brown shoes, grey jeans, black ball cap and a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.