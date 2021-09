OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency Management Services responded to a drowning in Oconee County Sunday afternoon.

Scott Smith of Oconee County Emergency Services confirmed the department responded to the Tabor Boat Ramp in Westminster Sunday afternoon following reports of a drowning.

An individual was recovered, but officials have not confirmed their condition as of this time.

WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.