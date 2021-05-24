EMS worker hurt in hit-and-run during call in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – An EMS worker was injured after being hit by a pickup truck while responding to a call Monday in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the EMS worker responded around 6:15pm to Keller Road in Taylors for a woman who was passed out inside a pickup truck.

Deputies said the EMS worker was communicating with the woman when she put the truck into reverse and struck the worker before hitting another vehicle and leaving the scene.

The EMS worker was taken to the hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said there was a young child in the truck with the woman.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the pickup truck and ask anyone with information on the vehicle to call 911.

