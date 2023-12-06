CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that their training camp will move to Charlotte after nearly three decades in Spartanburg.

The team said they will hold next year’s training camp at the team’s facility in Charlotte.

“We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years,” said team president Kristi Coleman. “We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

The Panthers have held training camp at Wofford College since the team’s inception in 1995, with the exception of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The team’s original owner, Jerry Richardson, went to school at Wofford College.

According to the Panthers, the team is working to upgrade their practice and training facilities to accommodate fans during training camp.

There are plans to host a Fan Fest in South Carolina to kick off the 2024 season. There’s no word yet on where that will be.

The Panthers were one of six NFL teams to hold training camp away from their own practice facilities.