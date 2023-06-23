SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Enoree man has died as a result of a house fire.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced on Friday Landrum Earl Butler, 79, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in the early morning hours of June 20.

Butler was taken to the hospital by EMS from a house fire on Clippard Street.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded and has an active investigation on going into the fire. There are no signs of foul play in Butler’s death at this time.