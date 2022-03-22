MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – A new movie theater and entertainment center is planned for the BridgeWay Station development in Mauldin.

Cinergy Entertainment Group said they plan to build their ninth location at the development along I-385 near Bridges Road.

The entertainment center will feature seven dine-in movie theaters, five escape rooms, and 10 lanes of bowling.

Also included in the facility: a 10,000 square foot arcade with virtual reality experiences and a sports-themed bar.

This will be Cinergy’s second location in the Carolinas – after Charlotte – and third outside of their home state of Texas.

The first phase of the BridgeWay Station development broke ground in April 2021 and was expected to include nearly 70,000 square feet of retail space, 73,000 square feet of office space, and 210,000 square feet of residential space.

The phase was scheduled to be complete by late 2022.