GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Main Event, a new entertainment venue announced its opening of a location in Greenville.

Main Event will be located at 225 Entertainment Blvd, near Top Golf, and is scheduled to open on July 12.

Attractions at the venue include bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, virtual reality, games, and food and bar.

Main Event offers Play Academy, which is an accredited STEAM curriculum that combines real lessons with the games kids love.

In partnership with Big Thought and STEM.org, labs show that the more students play, the better they learn.

The venue is also available for school events, corporate socials and group outings.

For more information, visit their website.