EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – EPA administrator Michael Ragan visited Easley Wednesday to showcase ongoing sewage upgrade projects that are happening as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The EPA is working with state partners to deploy a more than $50 billion dollar federal investment in water infrastructure projects.

Regan joined city and state officials to discuss how local, state, and federal partners can work together to deliver benefits to underserved and overburdened residents.