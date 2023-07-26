GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Environmental Protection Agency said more than 1,300 sites across the nation are so contaminated with hazards and pollutants, that they have been deemed a national cleanup priority.

More than a dozen sites in the Upstate and Western North Carolina have been identified as sites in need of immediate attention, according to the EPA.

“On occasion, a site will be to big or too contentious for some reason for the the state to feel comfortable taking it on and they’ll refer the site to EPA for listing,” said David Keefer, Deputy Division Director, Superfund and Emergency Management Division with the EPA.

In a previous article, we reported the agency has taken charge of cleaning up sites under a law with the nickname “Superfund” for more than four decades. Its full name is The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA.

Keefer said the sites are evaluated and given a hazardous ranking on a scale up to 100. Anything that scores above a 28.5 is placed on the list. According to the EPA, the score represents how likely a site is to release harmful substance into the surrounding environment, how toxic the waste on the site is, and how many people are or could be impacted by the pollution.

The Superfund program consists of poorly managed landfills, mining areas, or industrial facilities.

“The sites that are referred to the Superfund program typically are complicated, and the first round of investigation will often times find new problems,” said Keefer. “The first thing we will always address at a site is the risk to humans.”

Five local Superfund sites received an especially high pollution rating, including the old U.S. Finishing/Cone Mills in Greenville County.

Upstate, South Carolina

Site Location Hazardous Rating U.S. Finishing/Cone Mills 3335 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville 50/100 Aqua-Tech Environmental, Inc. (Groce Laboratories) 340 Robinson Road, Greer 50/100 Golden Strip Septic Tank Service Route 1 Adams Mill Road, Simpsonville 40.30/100 Sangamo Weston, Inc./ Twelve-Mile Creek/ Lake Hartwell PCB Contamination Sangamo Road, Pickens 37.63/100 Rochester Property JCT Ledbetter & White Horse Road, Travelers Rest 36.72/100 Para-Chem Southern, Inc. HWY 145, Simpsonville 32.94/100 Beaunit Corp. (Circular Knit & Dying Plant) 206 Georgia Avenue, Fountain Inn 32.44/ 100 Medley Farm Drum Dump SC Highway 18, Gaffney 31.58/100 Elmore Waste Disposal 117 Highland Avenue, Greer 31.45/100

Western North Carolina

Site Location Hazardous Rating General Electric Co/Shepherd Farm Spartanburg Highway, East Flat Rock 70.71/100 Barber Orchard U.S. Highway 23/74, Waynesville 70.71/100 Blue Ridge Plating Company 171 Glenn Bridge Road, Arden 38.67/100 CTS of Asheville, Inc. 235 Mills Gap Road, Asheville 38.40/100 Benfield Industries, Inc. Richland Street, Hazelwood 31.67/100 Chemtronics, Inc. Old Bee Tree Road, Swannanoa 30.16/100

The EPA said the former U.S. Finishing/Cone Mills on Old Buncombe Road is responsible for polluting soil, ground water, and was treated for asbestos.

Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home

“That’s an old textile mill and it had a number of different contaminates that impacted soil, both surface soil in which people are directly exposed to, and then it percolated down into the subsurface soil where it poses a threat both to utility workers and to ground water,” said Keefer.

“I wish they would get this mess cleaned up,” said Carl Valentine, Greenville County resident.

Valentine has lived across the street from the old mill in Greenville County for more than two decades. He told 7NEWS that he is concerned living so close to the hazard.

“I don’t want anybody to get sick,” said Valentine.

The EPA said they’re currently in the process of finalizing a cleanup plan for the old Greenville County mill. It’s unclear when that plan will go into effect. The agency said the entire process, from planning to cleanup, could take several years to complete.

Several other Upstate and Western North Carolina locations are also in the planning process and being worked on as well.

Once a site is completely cleaned up, the EPA said it will remove it from the Superfunds list.