Equine therapy nonprofit invites you to see their positive impact and raise money

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – Hope Remains Ranch will be holding an interactive fundraising event on Saturday to help raise awareness about the programs it offers.

Hope Remains Ranch CEO Melanie Watt said equine therapy can be an alternative type of healing for a community member who has gone through a traumatic experience or suffered from some type of assault.

Equine therapy can allow therapists and participants to arrive at a solution four times faster than traditional therapy, Watt said.

The Rambling on the Ranch fundraising event will allow participants to tour the facility in Wellford and hear some of the success stories of their clients.

The event will be held outside and tours will be offered every 15 minutes, starting at 9 a.m.

At the end of the event, participants will learn how they can partner with the organization to help others.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories