Equine therapy nonprofit invites you to see their positive impact and raise money

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – Hope Remains Ranch will be holding an interactive fundraising event on Saturday to help raise awareness about the programs it offers.



Hope Remains Ranch CEO Melanie Watt said equine therapy can be an alternative type of healing for a community member who has gone through a traumatic experience or suffered from some type of assault.

Equine therapy can allow therapists and participants to arrive at a solution four times faster than traditional therapy, Watt said.

The Rambling on the Ranch fundraising event will allow participants to tour the facility in Wellford and hear some of the success stories of their clients.

The event will be held outside and tours will be offered every 15 minutes, starting at 9 a.m.

At the end of the event, participants will learn how they can partner with the organization to help others.

