A global, laser technology manufacturer has announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Greenville County.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A leader in low level laser technology is investing $6.7 million in the Greenville area, moving its corporate headquarters – and 51 new jobs – to the area.

Erchonia Corp., a global laser technology manufacturer announced its plans to move to Greenville on Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to the completion of our state-of-the-art facility that is being built to our exact specifications,” said Erchonia Corp. President Steven Shanks. “As the location of Erchonia’s new corporate headquarters, Greenville County is centrally located and is ideal for Erchonia’s planned growth and expansion as a world leader in low-level laser technology.”

Founded in 1996, Erchonia builds low-level laser technology, which uses lasers operating at specific wavelengths to provide therapeutic effects at a cellular level.

The company’s products are FDA-approved and are designed for use by physicians worldwide, including but not limited to chiropractors, physical therapists, physicians, podiatrists, health clinics and veterinarians.

“We are proud to welcome Erchonia to South Carolina. Their investment will help further drive innovation and generate new economic opportunities for our state and people. We look forward to creating a long-standing partnership for years to come,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Erchonia is relocating its corporate headquarters from Melbourne, Florida to Greenville County. The company will construct a custom facility in Greenville’s South Chase Industrial Park to serve as its new corporate headquarters.