Euphoria officials kick off spring festival, announce fall festival

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Euphoria officials made an announcement Thursday morning about their 2021 events at Camperdown Plaza.

Euphoria officials said their first ever spring festival will kickoff Thursday, April 22 and will last until Sunday. The festival will include a series of guest chef dinners, lunch-and-learns, classrooms and their signature “Roast & Toast” event.

Euphoria will also hold its 16th annual festival weekend September 16-19, according to a press release.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the events, according to officials.

Click here to learn more about the events and to purchase tickets.