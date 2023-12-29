(WSPA) – Jam packing your New Year’s Eve weekend is easy in the Upstate, with some places like the Children’s Museum of the Upstate starting celebrations when the clock strikes noon.

“At the Greenville location they’re going to be making time capsules, party hats, and doing a pom pom race,” said Dr. Catie Davis, director of the Children’s Museum of the Upstate Spartanburg. “At the Spartanburg location we’re also going to be doing time capsules, confetti poppers and we’re going to be doing an indoor snowball fight.”

Just because midnight is past your kid’s bedtime doesn’t mean the celebrations have to be limited. This “noon” year’s eve is held at both the Greenville and Spartanburg locations and begins at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and ends at noon with a balloon drop.

Once you’re done with museum crafts, there will be a party waiting for you Sunday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, hosted by the Swamp Rabbits.

“It starts at 4 o’clock, there’s a pre-game party on our plaza, we’re going to have a DJ out there, inflatables, we’re giving out 4,000 glow sticks when they get in the arena,” said Blake Edwards, account executive with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. “We’re going to turn off the lights and you should see the glow sticks in the crowd and then we have these awesome jerseys for the game as well, you’ll be able to see the logos and names glow in the dark.”

The game kicks off at 6 o’clock on Sunday night. There are family ticket packages available that include hot dogs, chips and sparkling champagne for adults, as well as juice for kids.

For the Swamp Rabbits, who had 20 wins before Christmas and lead their division, being the first ECHL team to wear glow in the dark jerseys, means wanting to share it with the fans.

“Another thing we’ve never done before is when the game ends, we’re going to have post game fireworks on the ice for the families to enjoy and celebrate the new year and after that we’ll actually be auctioning off the jerseys as well,” said Edwards.

Back in Spartanburg, bars and breweries like Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery are putting on a masquerade, where guests are encouraged to hide their identity with a mask while they test out new releases and play games.

Across the street the Monarch Cafe and Fresh Food store is hosting new years dinner and dancing to wrap up the night.