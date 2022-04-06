ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Sadness heartbroken, scared, confused. Those are several of the emotions people in the Anderson County community say they’re feeling.

Some say it was a moment of sheer terror.

Amidst the chaos, manager Jessica Poore at a nearby restaurant, Typsy Tavern, says their bar and grill became a safe haven for Frankische employees.

“Two employees from Frankische ran in the front door saying there was a shooting,” Jessica Poore said. “911 finally called our work phone and told us to shut everything down, that there was an active shooter, so we took protocol.”

One man we spoke to, says he was terrified for his friend.

David Newman said, “I don’t feel good about it. It sucks. Especially knowing I had a friend in there last night.”

To get people away from the scene, authorities had everyone bused to Newspring Church.

Josh Hawkins met them there.

Hawkins is Anderson County’s Emergency Management Director.

“When we went in there, just the mood in there, everyone was in shock. I think everyone was so shocked with what happened,” Hawkins said.

He says his job was to check everyone for signs of injury.

“You don’t know what is going through people’s heads, so we’re looking for any sign of anxiety, any sign of an injury they didn’t realize they had gotten from the incident,” Hawkins said.

However, the main concern moving forward, he says, is the mental effect of the trauma.

Hawkins said, “You’re not here alone, you’re not going through this alone. We had some of the same with the family members at the reunification sight, because the goal of that was to get them reunified with their family members.”

Emergency management says every employee was able to reunite with family last night.

They had chaplains walking around making sure everyone was ok, also praying with employees if they asked for it.

Emergency management says Newspring and their chaplains will continue to be available to help with the emotional and mental side of this tragedy.

Emergency management says none of the people checked at the church was injured.