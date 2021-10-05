Everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 Fall for Greenville festival

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville will kick off its 40th annual Fall for Greenville festival on Thursday ― featuring tons of food, lots of music, and fun for the whole family.

The three-day event begins Thursday, October 7th with a free concert at the QuikTrip stage located at Main Street and Augusta Street.

“This event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature the musical talents of “Vilai Harrington and the Hamptones” at 5:30 p.m., the “Tall Tall Trees” at 7 p.m. and the “Lone Bellow” from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Fall for Greenville will continue through Sunday, October 10th. Festival goers can expect to enjoy more than 250 food items from more than 45 restaurants and food trucks, with live performances across six stages.

A fun new feature for this year will be the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

“We are really thrilled to welcome them back for the first time in 15 years since the last time they were here with us at the festival,” said Fall for Greenville Board Chair, Megan Finnern.

Fall for Greenville will have food truck rows on Coffee Street and Falls Park Drive featuring five local food trucks throughout the weekend.

“And a silent disco presented by Aloft Hotel at the Live at Aloft stage at One City Plaza Saturday evening,” said Finnern.

Monkey Wrench Smokehouse, based out of Travelers Rest, is ready to greet new faces and serve up some southern hospitality.

“What sets us apart is we smoke our BBQ fresh every day,” said Vice President of Operations, Mundy Woodruff. “Our billionaire smokies. We will have some brisket sliders. We’re going to have a smoked turkey leg, which is very awesome.”

He said being on the outskirts of Greenville, an event like this one is aimed at bringing new faces back to his area. Or, maybe even a job.

“But I’m also excited to hopefully like everyone else, get some new applications or applicants coming in because we are hiring,” Mundy said. “Monkey Wrench is hiring every day, so if you’re looking for a job, come on out to Monkey Wrench.”

Casey Outen, a bartender at Willy Taco, said her staff is excited to be back for another year.

“They should know to come on by. See what tacos we’ve got rocking and just come out for the vibes because we’re a bunch of fun, a fun crew,” Outen said. “We have our Southern Tide Taco which is fried shrimp, homemade pimento cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, shaved lettuce to make it healthy of course, chipotle ranch, all of the goodies. But, we’re bringing out some of our favorite tacos for sure.”

And Robert Sullivan, owner of Sully’s Steamers, said after eight years in the business, you can’t go to Fall for Greenville without grabbing yourself a steamy sandwich.

“Our special steamers, they kind of melt all of our ingredients together and kind of fuse the flavors together to create something really unique and different,” said Sullivan. “The main thing that really sets us apart is the steam that we use.”

Tickets for the event cost $5 for a sheet of 10. Festival taste tickets can be pre-purchased online through October 6th and in-person at Experience Clemson.

Tickets can be used throughout the festival to purchase food, drinks, merchandise, and rides in the kids area.

In regards to parking: starting Friday, at 11 a.m. through the end of the festival Sunday night city garages will offer a $5 flat fee. The city will also provide a complimentary shuttle for guests to park and ride to and from County Square to curb traffic congestion.

Event leaders say they are still in need of volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering or want to get your tickets ahead of time, click here.