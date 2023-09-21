SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More resources for pets are on the way for Spartanburg County. The county has selected an 8-acre lot as the future site for their pet resource center.

A grassy field along a busy stretch of Southport Road is the future home for a new “Pet Resource Center.”

“We will have a small piece that will be an animal shelter, but it will be more than that, it will be a place where people can come and learn about animal care, and they can get resources from volunteers or donations if they are struggling to keep their pets,” Jessica Coker, Spartanburg County council woman for District 6 said.

This idea has been a long time in the making.

“11 years ago, Spartanburg County decided to end their contract with the Spartanburg Humane Society, and we ended in contract with Greenville Animal Care,” Coker said. “The Greenville County Animal Care they have been so great in their giving for Spartanburg County residents but it’s time to take care of our own.”

Spartanburg County resident Shannon Patrick says the more pet resources, closer to home, the better.

“That’s a good location for me especially,” Patrick said. “You can’t have too many resources like that can you, I think we live in a neighborhood that is more embracing of animals.”

Patrick added having public programs on pet care would be beneficial to pet owners.

“I think it would be really phenomenal if they had pet training there like puppy training that wasn’t too expensive so people who really hadn’t had much experience can take their puppies there and get them socialized and learn some of the basic commands because your relationship with your pet is enriched by those experiences.”

The county has not determined the specifics of the building’s design yet. However, they do say it will be large enough to accommodate the size of the county.

Councilwoman Coker added that they are finalizing the details on the space and will be releasing the project renderings to the community in the next month or so.