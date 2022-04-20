GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An execution date was set for the man convicted of a double murder in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Brad Keith Sigmon’s execution date is set for May 13.

Sigmon was sentenced to death after being convicted of two counts of murder and first-degree

burglary from Greenville County in 2002.

We previously reported that Sigmon’s execution in June of 2021 was halted while the state develops policies and procedures for a firing squad.

By law, Sigmon will choose the method of execution 14 days before execution day. Methods

available are the electric chair and the firing squad.