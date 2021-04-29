Expansion announced for Inland Port Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Ports announced Thursday a major expansion of the Inland Port Greer.

The expansion is funded, in part, by a $25 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

SC Ports said the expansion includes additional rail processing and storage tracks, an expansion of the container yard to the east and west, an enlarged chassis yard, and new facilities for heavy lift maintenance and terminal operations.

The federal grant also helps expand Norfolk Southern’s rail network in the Upstate to allow longer cargo trains from the Port of Charleston.

“The expansion of Inland Port Greer will further enhance our supply chain, prompting more companies to invest in our region and creating more economic prosperity throughout the Upstate,” said Congressman William Timmons.

“We export 70 percent of our South Carolina-made vehicles through the Port of Charleston to 125 countries around the world,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “BMW was also the first customer for SC Ports’ rail-served Inland Port Greer in 2013. Inland Port Greer has proved incredibly beneficial to our supply chain.”

Inland Port Greer opened in 2013 to extend the reach of the Port of Charleston with a direct rail connection and recently reported its busiest month ever – with March rail movements up 20% from the previous year.