SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Be prepared to pay a little extra for fireworks and don’t be surprised if you can’t find any of your favorites on the shelves.

Customers will pay 10-15% more for fireworks because of shipping issues, said the co-owner of Poor Paul’s Fireworks David Brock.

Brock said, the whole nation is seeing a shortage because of shipping delays and it’s also impacting the novelty fireworks.

There is a slight shortage of Roman candles, firecrackers and rockets, said Brock.

Safety is also the top priority during 4th of July weekend and Brock has tips for those who celebrate with fireworks.

“It’ll be a good idea to water down your lawn,” said Brock “your neighbor’s lawn and watch for fires after you shoot.”

Another reminder for people in Anderson, Greenville and Spartanburg, you can’t shoot off fireworks within city limits.

If you’re unsure of the rules in your local town, you are asked to give them a call.