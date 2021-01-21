Experts warn of internet hackers stealing personal information through increased email usage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More people are turning to email for communication during the COVID-19 pandemic and to correspond with companies to receive important information.

One example might be older adults waiting for an appointment confirmation to get the vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

Scammers can use fake email addresses and deceiving prompts to lure you into giving them your financial information or personal data, such as social security numbers, credit card numbers or even just access to your username and passwords.

Ben Pettit, of STORY a digital marketing company in Greenville, said no one is immune from these fake email attempts to steal your info, and they can come in many different forms.

Pettit’s advice is to look at the address where the email is from. Most legit addresses will end in a “.com” or “.org,” not a group of random letters.

He also suggests recognizing lack of capitalization of works or titles, spelling mistakes or grammatical errors.

When in doubt, Pettit said, go to the home page of the company you suspect sent you the email. You can also contact customer service of the company you believe sent you an email.