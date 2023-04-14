SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate school district has removed an explicit book that was found at a middle school book fair Thursday.

A parent told 7NEWS the comic called Heartstoppers Two was on the shelves of a book fair at Florence Chapel Middle School.

The parents said the comic features a homosexual relationship and contain profanity and sexual language.

Spartanburg School District 5 Superintendent Randall Gary sent out an email Thursday afternoon that said an inappropriate book was removed and is under review by district leaders.

He added that the safety of students is their number one priority and that they promise to continue to work to ensure student safety and to protect the learning environment.