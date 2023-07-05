SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Experts said this is one of the busiest times of the year for animal shelters. They said pets get scared of Fourth of July fireworks and take off however, Spartanburg County animal control officers said right now, there’s a different reason why they’re so busy.

For close to two years, many Upstate animal shelters have been at max capacity. It’s something Spartanburg County animal control has been battling every day.

“It’s not just here in Spartanburg like you said earlier, it’s all in the Upstate,” said Jamie Nelson, director of Spartanburg County environmental enforcement department. “We just need to do a better job of being responsible pet owners.”

Compounding the overcrowding problem is the heat.

“What my staff has been dealing with a lot because of the heat, a lot of welfare checks on animals, make sure they have proper water, food, shelter, and things along that line,” said Nelson.

Animal control said shelters aren’t designed for the role they are being asked to play.

“The job of a shelter is not to hold animals, the job of a shelter is only to hold animals that are sick, aggressive, injured, things along that line,” said Nelson. “Just your normal animal is not what they are designed to do.”

If residents see a stray animal, officers said it’s best to call them to pick up the animal rather than putting it in the car. For pet owners, the biggest advice animal control has to offer is to chip your pets.