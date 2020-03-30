Fall Creek Landing #2 to temporarily close, Oconee Co. Sheriff announces

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Fall Creek Landing #2 will be temporarily closed to visitors beginning Tuesday morning at 6:00am, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

“After consultation with Duke Energy officials and Oconee County Administrator Amanda

Brock today, a decision has been made to temporarily close Fall Creek Landing #2, which

includes the area known as ‘The Rock,'” according to Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

Sheriff Crenshaw said that the closure was prompted by reports that large crowds had gathered at the landing over the weekend.

“Due to our strong encouragement to practice social distancing and other guidelines issued by the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we believe that it is in the best interest from a public safety standpoint to close Fall Creek Landing #2 until further notice under the current State of Emergency that is in effect,” said Sheriff Crenshaw.

The county-maintained boat ramp access points on Lake Keowee and Lake Hartwell will remain open to boat launch traffic only.

Boat launching hours will be limited to 7:00am to 8:00pm at South Cove and High Falls County Parks, the county announced Tuesday.

Any people who want to fish past 8:00pm are asked to use the South Cove boat ramp as the automatic gate at the park will allow them to exit after hours.

“It is our hope that once the State of Emergency has been lifted and restrictions on social distancing have been eased, we will be able to reopen Fall Creek Landing #2 to our citizens and visitors,” said Sheriff Crenshaw. “We are grateful to our citizens and visitors for their understanding and we ask our citizens to continue to follow proper protocols and guidelines issued by the CDC to help to contain the spread of COVID-19.”