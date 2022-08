GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Fall for Greenville musical line-up has been announced for its 2022 dates.

Fall for Greenville is scheduled for October 14, through October 16, with a kick-off concert on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

Acts expected to preform range from local ‘on the rise’ artists, to regional scene stoppers; even citing nationally renowned artists like Mac Arnold, Upstate blues legend.

