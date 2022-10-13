GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) It was crunch time in downtown Greenville ahead of the city’s annual ‘Fall for Greenville.’ On Thursday, final preparations were made for the festival.

Hundreds of people are expected to fill the streets for food, drinks, live music and more! On Thursday, people were hard at work setting up tents, barriers, and closing down roads.

“Downtown Greenville is going to be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend,” said Anna Catherine Miller, City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Tourism Department.

Six live music stages, one culinary stage and more than 100 tends were set into place as the city prepared for the weekend-long event.

“Officers will be doing an array of things,” said Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, Greenville Police. “They will be doing the road closures, overnight security, and during the day they will be roving on Main Street and the side streets.”

Sgt. Bragg told 7NEWS officers will be on hand monitoring traffic and the crowds all weekend. There will also be a command center set up outside of City Hall for assistance.

(Courtesy: City of Greenville)

“We have a lot of officers working and we are going to have the site secured the entire time, even when the festival is not going on,” said Sgt. Bragg. “There will be an officer at every road closure and on the side streets. So, if they are ever in need of anybody just go and report there.”

A portion of Main Street from East North Street to Augusta Street, as well as sections of Broad Street, Court Street, McBee Avenue, Washington Street, Coffee Street, Laurens Street and Brown Street will be closed Friday morning through Sunday. Several roads were already shut down Thursday in preparation of the event.

“I think that the biggest message that we like to convey to people is to just have patience. Just because there will be traffic, there will be congestion, and there will be hard road closures the entire weekend. They won’t open up after the event each day.”

According to the city, a variety of parking options are available in the downtown parking garages.

“All of the city lots, once the festival gets going will be $5 for parking throughout the weekend. We also just encourage people to use public transportation into town,” said Miller.

“For the parking garages, those are going to get full. So, if you go there and stay until the end of the event, just anticipate traffic when everyone is trying to leave at once,” added Sgt. Bragg.

There are several free lots available, including County Square (301 University Ridge), with access to the free trolley system to and from downtown.

The full shuttle service schedule is listed below, including the Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert.

Thursday, October 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, October 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The city said Friday is also fare-free Friday. Greenlink is partnering with Greenville Connect to provide free transportation throughout the course of the day.

A bike valet will also be available this weekend by Bike Walk Greenville. According to the city, it will be located along the Swamp Rabbi Trail, under the Main Street bridge to help ease traffic and parking congestion. The service will lock-up and secure your bike until you are ready to leave. The valet will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A kickoff concert for Fall for Greenville began Thursday at 5 p.m. at the CPI West End Stage. The full event begins Friday.

Thursday Nigh Kickoff Concert

Thursday, October 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2022 Festival