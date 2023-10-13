GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — People from all over the world descended upon downtown Greenville for the first night of Fall for Greenville Thursday.

“I love being here and enjoying the spirit,” Jochen Willeke, who was traveling from Germany, said. “I love the south. I’ve been to New York and Washington D.C. a couple of times. I love the southern hospitality. It’s quite nice to be here.”

“It’s nice trying the different foods that they have here,” Christine Drayton, who was traveling from Charleston, added. “There are places we’ve never been to.”

The Greenville Police Department released the following guidelines ahead of the event:

No smoking or vaping within the event site

City Hall is the designated spot for parents and children who get separated, as well as the lost and found area

Outside alcohol is not permitted

Please refrain from bringing lawn chairs, blankets, or coolers

Roller skates, skateboards, bicycles, and personal transportation devices are not allowed (excluding wheelchairs and motorized scooters)

Except for service animals, pets are not allowed within the event site

Open carry of firearms is prohibited at the event

Sgt. Jonathan Bragg, of the Greenville Police Department, said officers will be patrolling downtown Greenville all weekend.

“The event site be secured until Sunday evening when the event’s completely over,” Bragg explained. “Each day when everyone goes home, the officers will still keep the event site closed down. Officers will stay there 24 hours this whole weekend making sure that the event site stays secure.”

Event times