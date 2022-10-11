GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Downtown Greenville is gearing up as thousands are expected to gather for the 2022 Fall of Greenville this weekend.

The kick-off concert will help Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festival will be held on the following days:

Friday – noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 7 p.m.

While in downtown Greenville, you will be able to enjoy food from 50 restaurants, music from over 80 bands.

Alcohol will also be available from over 50 beer taps and wine vendors.

Festival entry and entertainment are free to the public. Taste Tickets are redeemable for food, beverages, kids’ activities and festival merchandise. Click here to buy tickets.