Fall season welcomes festivities but with restrictions

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA)- With a lot of cancelations due to the coronavirus, people are having to look a little harder to find stuff to do this fall.

However, there’s still stuff to enjoy in the Upstate as we celebrate the first days of the autumn season.

Owner of Greyrock Farms, James Anderson says his family’s livelihood depends on the summer and fall seasons.

This year he says he wasn’t sure if people were going to come enjoy his farm at all.

“We’ve been very nervous even at the start of the strawberry season, ” Anderson said. “We didn’t know how things would go, but it really surprised us. People came out they enjoyed the strawberries, wanted to get outside and enjoy things, and I think the fall is going to be the same way.”

Friday is the first day Greyrock Farms is open for fall events.

Anderson says even though they have had to limit their festivities, they’ve figured out a way to still welcome guests.

“We’ve got to have people come and enjoy themselves. We got a playground, we’ve got the cornmaze,” Anderson said. “I want people to enjoy themselves and I want people to come out to the farm. It’s time for people to get outside and enjoy things, get out of the house.”

Other attractions in the Upstate like Madworld Haunted Attractions are also ready to welcome people for the first official weekend of fall.



Co-owner Joseph Thompson said, “People are ready to get out and we’re here to answer that. We’re here for people to have an amazing entertaining experience, but also a safe experience as well.”

Other popular attractions like Denver Downs Farm and Skytop Orchard are also open for the public to enjoy but of course folks will have to be prepared for restrictions.

Click here for a list of more fall activities to enjoy headed into the first official fall weekend.