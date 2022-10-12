MARSHAL, N.C. (WSPA) – You can hit the trails and see the fall foliage by horseback if you’ve always admired colors from your car or on a hike.

Sandy Bottom Trails Rides in Madison county, North Carolina offers one, two and three-hour rides.

Riders do not have to be experienced as the horses are trained to be gentle and patient. The trails are also wide and groomed so the horses almost know the way without a leader!

The company uses rock rakes after rainy weather to make sure the way is smooth and healthy for the horses.

It’s a change of pace as you can relax and enjoy beautiful colors and mountain vistas while the horse does the work.

These hard workers also get rewarded with plenty of grain every day in the morning and afternoon and they roam free in the mountains at night.

You can check out their website for more information.