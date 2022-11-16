SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge was named Deputy of the Year on Monday during a ceremony in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office honored Deputy Aldridge, alongside his family, just one week shy of five months since his end of watch on June 21.

Deputy Aldridge was killed when he arrived at a home on Chaffee Road for a domestic incident.

The Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented the unveiling of Deputy Austin Aldridge’s plaque on the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

During the ceremony, a shadow box was presented to Deputy Aldridge’s family which included the American flag that flew over the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on June 21st, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Honor and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said, “We would like to thank Spartanburg County for your continued support of Deputy Austin Aldridge and his family.”