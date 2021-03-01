Fallen hero remembered during celebration of life ceremony

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A community said goodbye to a local hero Sunday, who touched the lives of many.

A brother, son, friend, and first responder is what the Upstate community is remembering in Tyler Warfield, a fireman at Reidville Fire Department.

In a motorcycle accident on his way to work, Warfield was killed last Wednesday.

Four days later on Sunday, hundreds gathered to celebrate his life.

A combination of tears and laughter filled the room, remembering the joy he brought to the world.

Warfield’s sister, Elizabeth Bailey Chandler said his legacy will live forever.

“You always knew if he enjoyed time around you because he would never leave your side. He was the most loyal and most kind brother that I’ve ever had and I love him dearly,” Chandler said.

His boss, Chief Patrick Evatt, who was around him almost every day at the station says Warfield would come in on a Saturday, just because.

Chief Evatt said, “These guys don’t go home to their family at nighttime. It’s 24 hours. They’re there, they’re on duty. Like chief said these guys become brothers and sisters because they have to depend on each other.”

Adding, the brotherhood created by the bond of service, won’t be the same without him.