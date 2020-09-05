Fallen tree causes gas leak, fire at Gaffney home

House fire on East Montgomery Street in Gaffney, SC, September 4, 2020 (From: Gaffney Fire Department)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A fallen tree caused a gas leak and sparked a fire at a Gaffney home, Friday afternoon.

According to the Gaffney Fire Department, the fire started around 3:00pm at a home on East Montgomery Street.

Firefighters said a large tree fell on a house, took down a power line, and severed a gas line running to the house.

The downed power line then sparked a fire at the broken gas line.

It took crews around an hour and a half to cut off the gas flow to the fire due to the location of the line break, according to firefighters.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.