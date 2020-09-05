Fallen tree causes gas leak, fire at Gaffney home

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

House fire on East Montgomery Street in Gaffney, SC, September 4, 2020 (From: Gaffney Fire Department)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A fallen tree caused a gas leak and sparked a fire at a Gaffney home, Friday afternoon.

According to the Gaffney Fire Department, the fire started around 3:00pm at a home on East Montgomery Street.

Firefighters said a large tree fell on a house, took down a power line, and severed a gas line running to the house.

The downed power line then sparked a fire at the broken gas line.

It took crews around an hour and a half to cut off the gas flow to the fire due to the location of the line break, according to firefighters.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories