Fallen tree causes gas leak, fire at Gaffney home

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A fallen tree caused a gas leak and sparked a fire at a Gaffney home, Friday afternoon.
According to the Gaffney Fire Department, the fire started around 3:00pm at a home on East Montgomery Street.
Firefighters said a large tree fell on a house, took down a power line, and severed a gas line running to the house.
The downed power line then sparked a fire at the broken gas line.
It took crews around an hour and a half to cut off the gas flow to the fire due to the location of the line break, according to firefighters.
There were no injuries reported in the fire.