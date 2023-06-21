GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County bridge is closed after a tree fell and damaged a portion of the structure Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the large tree fell across the Kinard Road bridge over Henley Creek.

The bridge is located along Kinard Road between Enoree Church Road and SC-246.

Pictures from the SCDOT show a large piece of concrete which broke off of the bridge.

Officials said a detour was put in place and repairs will be made as soon as it is safe to do so.

The SCDOT said the agency has responded to 78 calls for trees down across roadways this week.