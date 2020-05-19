Jam with the Fam fundraiser goes virtual to support Children and Family Resource Center

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Children and Family Resource Center in Hendersonville is taking their family fundraiser online in hopes to raise money to support Western North Carolina families.

Jam with the Fam has been held at Bold Rock Cider for the last two years but it will move to a premiere music event on YouTube due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The live event will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Jamie Wiener with the Children and Family Resource Center said local acts will include local music, storytelling, dancing and even some yoga!

Organizers said this year’s line-up will include: Action Figures, Johnnie, Jessica, Evan & Colin Blackwell, Billingsley, Derek Stipe, The Stipe Brothers, The Blue Ridge Busketeers, Josh Dunkin, Molly Burlett and Amanda Tant, Addie Thames, Shelbie English, Laurian Richards, Ronnie Pepper, Razzle, Mark & Hunter Warwick, YAM, Kayley Stevens, David Lehr, Harmony Seagle, and The Gathering Dark (Josh Dunkin & Steve DuRose).

Wiener would like to thank sponsors, including Norm’s Minit Mart, Knox Law, First Citizen’s Bank, Blue Ridge Orthodontics, Grove Manor Flooring, & NC Printing – for their continue support even without an in-person event, and to Derek Stipe of Formation PR for helping pull this video together for your enjoyment!

Funds raised from Thursday’s performances will benefit those in our care at Children & Family Resource Center.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.

The live event will be housed on this YouTube page.