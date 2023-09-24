MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Derambez Morgan Foundation honored the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims to make sure victims and survivors of gun violence are not forgotten.

“Tonight is all about honoring and remembering the victims.” That message hits home for Melice Morgan Jones. “On November 20th of 2020 around 5:30 pm, in Inman South Carolina my son was shot, killed, and murdered, shot in the back and murdered by a coworker that he was working with.”

Over the next three years, Jones made it her mission to raise awareness of gun violence.

“To fight for better laws, better gun laws, for better statistics of South Carolina when it comes to gun violence,” Jones said. “Here it is you’re on your job and your murdered. So where are you even safe at? Are you safe at home now? No, kids are getting shot in the bed are you safe on your job? No, people are getting killed on their job. Are you safe at school? No.”

With tomorrow being National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims Jones invited the community to take part in honoring those whose lives were cut too short.

“We wanted to honor it today for the families on September 24th, 2023. So, we want to honor as many murder victims, gun violence victims, that have lost their lives to murder today however, many moms, dads, and loved ones show up.”

“My son, he mattered, his memories, his life, his legacy, he was only 26 years old and he never got to have children he never got to get married and he was murdered for no justifiable reason,” Jones added. “Their memories don’t fade just because they were murdered and are no longer here their memories still count. My son’s memories still count other victims’ memories still count they still matter.”

Derambez Morgan Foundation said this is their first event for National Remembrance Day of Murder Victims and hope to make it an annual event.