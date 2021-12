GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Family Dollar was robbed in Greenville Tuesday night.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the incident happened at the Family Dollar on Pendleton Street at 7:20 p.m.

GPD said the suspect presented a handgun and demanded money from the store employee. After receiving the money, the suspect left the store and carjacked an Uber driver who was in the parking lot.