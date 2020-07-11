Family, friends remember Lavish Lounge shooting victim Clarence “C.J.” Johnson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Dozens of people gathered to pray, share stories, light candles, and release balloons in memory of Clarence “C.J.” Johnson Friday. Johnson was a well-known local security guard who was killed in a shooting while working at Lavish Lounge last week.



“I’m sad that he was taken away from me,” said Johnson’s daughter Jasma Johnson. “You know he had a lot of years ahead of him and he will be missed.”

Friends took turns sharing stories about Johnson. They spoke about his kind-heartedness, his work ethic, and his instinct to protect.

“My dad always made sure everyone was safe,” she said. “He always protected everyone. If you ever asked him to do anything, he would help.”

Johnson leaves behind four children and a grandchild.

“This has helped, being here surrounded by family and surrounded by people that had loved him and cared about him,” said Johnson’s son Sterling Johnson. “That has truly helped us and comforted us as we go through this trying period.”

His children said they will always miss him.

“I don’t think it will ever get easier, but it definitely helps to hear how much he touched people’s lives,” said Jasma Johnson.

A funeral is planned in Columbia Saturday.