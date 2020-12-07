Family looking for answers after car crashes into home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- A family in Spartanburg is facing a long road to repair after they say a man crashed his car into their duplex.

Daniel Stacy and his father David woke up early last Saturday morning to a call no one ever expects to get.

“I’m convinced I’m going to read the paper or watch the news, somebody is going to die because of this guy,” Daniel Stacy said.

Daniel is talking about a man he says caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a duplex his family owns, after running off the road and slamming into the front wall.

“When I showed up I really expected someone to be injured,” Daniel Stacy said. “The driver or someone in the home. So your heart is kind of in your throat and you’re just not sure what you’re walking up on.”

Luckily no one was hurt and the damage can be repaired.

However, the issue both Daniel and David have from that morning, goes deeper.

“He wreaked of alcohol,” Daniel Stacy said. “I never got more than 6 feet from him and I could smell the alcohol coming off his body. His vehicle wreaked of alcohol.”

The police report shows this man was charged with having no insurance and driving too fast for conditions.

However, David and Daniel say if he was drunk, more needs to be done.

The family says they want this to be an example of what can happen when someone is driving recklessly.

Their call is for people to stay extra safe especially with the holidays coming up.