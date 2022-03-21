PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Deputies said Boyce Morris, Jr. was last seen on February 13, and was sick at the time. Now his family is pleading for assistance in bringing him home safe.

“I love him. I miss him. I’m lost without him, completely lost without him,” said Amanda Hamilton, Morris’ girlfriend.

Hamilton said she has seen her boyfriend, also known as BA, nearly everyday for the past three to four years.

“It’s been rough, cause he was my rock. He was his momma’s rock. We’re lost without him,” Hamilton said. “We’re just not whole without him, and we need him.”

The family said prior to February 13, the 37-year-old, had been sick. Investigators said his mother called EMS, but before they arrived, he ran into the woods by their home on Reece Mill Road in Pickens. Investigators said he never returned.

“The last time we had seen him was February 13th around 5:30 that afternoon…that evening time–before he left his house,” said Elizabeth Petit, Morris’ cousin.

“He had been sick. He had to go to the doctor for bronchitis and a double ear infection and so he was taking medication for that, and from what I understand, he didn’t react well to the medication. He had broke out to a rash and what not. So, once his mother and girlfriend had notice this, obviously they noticed that we need to get you seen again, and that’s when she tried calling EMS to come and let him be checked out for the reaction he was having to the medication to help his sickness,” Petit said.

The family said at the time of his disappearance, Morris Jr. was only wearing thin pajama pants, white socks, and a white t-shirt with a necklace.

“That was it. He left in distress. So, he didn’t take his phone, his wallet, he didn’t even slip on a pair of shoes,” Petit said.

Detectives said they’ve searched the area for him, but still nothing.

“We’ve done repeated searches of wooded area in that immediate area and have not located Mr. Morris as of yet,” said Captain Chuck James, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve brought in several other K9s, and some days as many as three tracking at once,” he said.

Now investigators and family members plead for your help.

“At this point, we still want people to be on the lookout for him in any area in this county and surrounding counties,” Petit said. “But more so, help from the state level such as SLED to help Pickens County, to gather more resources to bring him home,” she said.

“We just want him home. I mean, we need him here, we miss him. I mean it’s just not the same,” Petit said. Not having him here, it’s not right. We need him here with us to make us whole again,” she said.

“Please, y’all just keep looking for him. If you see him or you find him, let somebody know,” Hamilton said.

Anyone with information about Morris’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.