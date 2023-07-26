SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Civil Rights group visited the Upstate Wednesday, asking for justice for a Spartanburg family.

The Racial Justice Network is asking charges be filed against deputies involved in the death of a man earlier this year.

39-year-old Darius Holcomb was killed in an officer involved shooting in February. The sheriff’s office said he was shot after he stabbed one of their K-9s. Months later, his family said they still want answers.

“It’s been five months and I still haven’t heard anything as to why my son was murdered,” said Holcomb’s mother Terria Holcomb.

In February, the sheriff’s office said deputies were trying to serve warrants on Holcomb.

The details of those warrants have not been released.

When they arrived, they said Holcomb threatened them with a knife and then barricaded himself inside the home.

According to state investigators, deputies tried negotiating and deploying gas, then sent a K-9 into the home.

“We as Black people have been bitten by dogs since they brought us over here from slavery. So, we don’t like dogs and we’re afraid of dogs,” said Elder Hames Johnson, a Civil Rights Activist.

Investigators said Holcomb stabbed the dog, and that’s when at least one deputy fired their service weapon.

“Darius was 39 years old, inside his mother’s home, inside of his own bedroom and he was murdered in cold blood,” said Dr. Candance Brewer, President for the Justice Network and Holcomb’s sister.

Holcomb’s family members do not believe he hurt the dog.

“I just want to know what happened. The footage that y’all showed me, what y’all showed me was that my child was defending himself from a dog, with no weapon. And y’all shot my child five times, and as he lay on the ground, dying, the dog was still attacking him,” said Holcomb’s mother.

The body camera footage has not been released to the public.

“We want to see the whole-body cams, and dashcams, in which they only showed a few seconds of it,” stated Johnson.

Holcomb’s family said those involved need to face charges.

“Our motto is death requires responsibility, a life was taken, someone needs to be held accountable for it,” said Dr. Brewer.

“I do want justice for Darius Holcomb, my son, I want justice for him because he didn’t deserve to die in the manner that he died in, behind a dog,” said Terria Holcomb.

“There has to be a protocol for people that have mental illnesses, because this young man had a mental illness. We don’t excuse any bad behavior of anyone and we are just asking for credibility, accountability, and for people to answer to what was done to this young man,” said Pastor Ruby Adams.

Their organization said they are calling on the Attorney General’s office to take action.

“This family needs closure. This organization, and what we saw, we believe that the police officers need to be charged with murder,” said Johnson.

The sheriff’s office said they cannot comment on an active investigation. SLED said their case is currently active and ongoing.

The Attorney General’s Office said they are reviewing the case, as is standard procedure for any officer involved shooting.