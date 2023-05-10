HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – The Hart County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the family of a man is offering reward money regarding more information about a man that was shot and then hit by vehicles in 2022.

According to deputies, the victim, Delphonso Heard, was walking along Georgia Highway 172 and Bowman Highway when he was shot, left in the roadway, and hit by multiple vehicles on November 1, 2022.

The family of Mr. Heard is wanting to offer a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in his death.

If anyone has any information please contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-376-3114 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706)-542-7901.