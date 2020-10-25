Family of murder victim begs public to help solve the case

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Saturday a Simpsonville family cried out for help to find the person that killed their family member, Cati Blauvelt, four years ago.

On October 24, 2016, 22-year-old, Cati Blauvelt finished her shift at Petsmart and was supposed to meet a family member for dinner.

When she didn’t show up or answer calls, the search began.

32 hours later investigators found her stabbed to death in an abandoned house.

Cati’s mother, Patricia Piver says the reality still haunts her every day.

“For every parent, this is the worst nightmare available,” Piver said. “I don’t wake up being happy anymore, I mean I know I have to get up, it gets harder and harder, and I just get so depressed.”

It didn’t take long for the Simpsonville Police to start looking in Cati’s ex-husband, John Blauvelt’s direction.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, he hasn’t been seen since.

Saturday, exactly four years after the murder, the case is still unsolved, and Cati’s family is begging for answers.

“It’s bad enough knowing your daughter was murdered and will never be back again, but to know her murderer is free, running around, doing who knows what,” Piver said.

She continued, “Most people can’t imagine because it doesn’t happen to your family and a lot of people think it will never happen to your family, but trust me, I used to think that, but it did happen.”

Law enforcemement believes the suspect, John Blauvelt, could be on the West Coast, and living under a variety of aliases.

The family is asking people to continue to share posts from the #Justice4Cati Facebook page and if you have any information about the case, to contact the Simpsonville Police Department immediately.