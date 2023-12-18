ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a teenager killed in a shooting last year is suing the mall he was shot at.

The family of Shy’heem Clemons said it plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Kohan Retail Investment Group, Anderson Mall Realty Holding, Anderson Mall Realty Management and 10 unnamed individuals.

In July 2022, Clemons was home on break from college when he was shot during a visit to the mall. He was taken to the hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Later that month, Tyleekus Que Robinson was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting.

According to the lawsuit, Clemons and a friend had visited Anderson Mall to go clothes shopping on the day he was killed.

While in the parking lot they encountered two other men, including Robinson. Later in the day, while leaving a store, the suit said Clemons and his friend were met by Robinson and a group of others who began threatening them.

When Clemons tried to leave, he was shot, the suit said.

In their lawsuit, the family says the mall and its ownership were responsible for maintaining the safety of its customers, and failed to do so.

The suit lays out years of criminal acts which took place at the mall, including stalking, hit and run, thefts and gun crimes which occurred on mall property.

“Property owners, like the owners of the Anderson Mall, have a duty to keep their premises reasonably safe for their customers. Despite a long and well-documented history of crime at the Anderson Mall, the owners failed to implement reasonable security measures to

keep shoppers safe,” Brian Mickelsen, the lawyer who represents Clemons’ family, said in a news release.

Clemons family said it plans to file suit on Tuesday, and will hold a press conference at the Anderson County Courthouse to speak about the shooting and the lawsuit.