OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of an Upstate deputy who was shot in the line of duty in November is celebrating a “huge milestone” in his recovery.

Corporal Lucas Watts was shot during a chase after Oconee County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Highway 11 near Mt. Pleasant Road on Nov. 16.

Since then, Watts has been in the hospital recovering. An update on Watts’ condition was provided by the family on his CaringBridge website.

On Saturday evening, Watt’s nurse suctioned his trach. His mother than asked him if he felt better and “he gently nodded his head up and down.” She then asked him to squeeze her hands, which he did with both hands.

The family said that he has not follow commands since Nov. 21.

On Sunday, he continued to follow commands and track with his left eye. The doctors were not able to save this right eye. It will be replaced with a prosthetic eye at a later time.

On Monday, his wife went up to the hospital. She was showing him photos of their son. She asked him if he wanted to see more and he gave a thumbs up.

“Please don’t stop praying! … Please pray that he continues to wake up and recover; that he is able to see without issue out of his left eye; and that he will be transferred to a rehabilitation center soon so that he can begin his rehabilitation journey,” the family said.

Watts has been transferred out of the trauma ICU, and the family hopes to eventually move him to Shepherd Center in Atlanta for rehabilitation.