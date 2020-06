CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A family is offering a reward for their pony to be safely returned.

Darby is a buckskin mini pony with blue eyes and a white strip down his face.

He is missing from a pasture off of John High Road, which is close to Landrum High School.

The family said a little boy and girl are missing him.

They are offering a $250 reward for his safe return.

Anyone with information can contact the family at (828) 551-6776 or call the Campobello Police Department.