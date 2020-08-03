Family remembers the life of father who saved son from drowning

Gaffney, S.C (WSPA)- Scott Largent drowned on Thursday while saving his 9-year-old son at Folly Beach.

His family said he was a good swimmer, but the current was too strong for him to survive.

Angela Spencer said she wasn’t surprised at her brother’s actions.

“He would’ve given his life for any of his children,” Spencer said. “Any of them. That’s how much he loved his children.”

One of those children is Victoria Larget, who was adopted into their family when she was young.

She said even though he wasn;t her biological father, he made her feel like his own.

There’s one special moment she remembers with him.

“When he first taught me how to ride a bike. He took the training wheels off and I was way too excited,” Largent said. “I was going and I cut a turn too sharp and I flipped it, right over my handlebars. All you see is him running across the yard. He picked me up and said you good? I told him yeah then started crying. He held me.”

The rest of his family remember Scott the same way, as a protector.

Scott’s niece, Michelle Smith, has two kids of her own, and said his actions inspire her to be a better mother.

She also said even though Scott is gone, the ocean is still there, and she wants to remind people to know it’s power.

“The ocean can be a very dangerous place, people really don’t think about it,” Smith said. “People go on vacation, and you know, the rip-current is a real thing.”

The family is still working to figure out the details of the funeral, but said one of the best ways to help them is to pray.

They also said you can help with funeral costs by clicking here.