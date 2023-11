CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A family restaurant closed its doors after seven years in Spartanburg County.

The Dutch Plate Family Restaurant, located in Campobello, posted on Facebook Wednesday about the closure.

“Sorry we are closed due to staff issues, maintenance, and financial issues, this facility will be permanently closed. Thank you for your support over the past 7 years,” the post said.

Its Facebook profile said, “Your hometown diner serving southern cooking with a touch of Dutch.”