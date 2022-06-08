SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A standoff in a Spartanburg County neighborhood left multiple people injured and two people dead. Now almost a year later, the family of one of the victims speaks about the tragic day.

On July 1, 2021, Shannon Smith, 45, opened fire on Amelia Street, according to deputies.

Those bullets hit two Spartanburg Water employees, a deputy and fatally hit Charter Spectrum employee, Perry McIntyre.

There is not a day that goes by when McIntyre’s family doesn’t think of him.

“I just pray, Lord let me see him in my dreams one more time,” Perry McIntyre’s wife, Rhonda McIntyre said.

His wife, Rhonda and their daughter, Bethany have spent the last year trying to make sense of it all.

“Everybody knew what was going on but didn’t know necessarily that we were even involved because, at the time, no one knew much about anything because it was just so crazy, it was just so much at one time,” Perry McIntyre’s Daughter, Bethany Burkholder told 7NEWS.

For them, that day started when McIntyre was working and went to the shooter’s home on a service call. Deputies said the reported shooter barricaded himself inside, and that’s when a standoff with police began.

“He never made it to the hospital, he was inside the house the whole time,” said Burkholder.

This day isn’t easy for McIntyre’s family to talk about but they hope the tragedy will spark change.

“Send somebody else out with them, let them carry,” McIntyre said.

What has gotten them through the hardest of days is leaning on one another and their faith.

“The bible says he draws close to the broken hearted and that blessed are those who mourn, and we have felt that,” Burkholder told us.

A spokesperson with Charter Communications sent us this statement:

“We will always feel the inexplicable, tragic loss of our colleague Perry McIntyre, and his co-workers are grateful for the memories built over nine years of working closely together,” Charter Communication said.

This case was taken over by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson there told 7NEWS it’s now officially closed.