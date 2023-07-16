WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic fatalities are a continuing trend in the upstate. In Spartanburg County, a family told us Sunday marked the three-month anniversary, of a day they call their worst nightmare.

“Everyone says their daughter is the best, Mekkell was one of a kind,” said Paul Meadows, the Father of 23-year-old “Mekkell Meadows.”

Woodruff police said Mekkell was hit and killed on April 15th.

“I had to work and on my way home Mekkell called me at 10:36,” Meadows added. “I said I am on my way home, and she said I’ll be there in a minute, I said I love you; she said I love you too and we hung up and that was the last time I spoke with her.”

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Mekkell was hit by a vehicle that night near “North Main Street” in Woodruff when she was riding a bicycle that had been converted into a moped.

“She was gone, the accident crushed her pelvis, her main artery tore and crushed her colon, and she basically bled out.”

Officers said the man accused of hitting her, has warrants out for his arrest and is charged with “speeding too fast for conditions.”

“This guy was in Woodruff at 10:30 at night and ran over this lady and killed her and now– she has a 4-year-old because she was a single mom that doesn’t have a parent,” Meadows added. “She passed away from a horrible death nobody should have to die like that nobody.”

As police continue working to serve the warrants to the driver, Mekkell’s family says they’re left trying to fill the void.

“She was a single mom with a daughter and now she is not going to see her daughter start school this year.”

Woodruff Police say they have made several attempts to contact the defendant in this case, but they haven’t been able to serve his warrant. The man accused of hitting and killing Meadows is in the national crime information center database, so if he is pulled over he will be arrested.