ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Detectives with Asheville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue searching for answers in a homicide investigation that happened in 2022.

7NEWS previously reported, 27-year-old LaMichael Shawn Carter was found shot and killed on April 12, 2022, in the roadway of Fairfax Avenue.

“If I could say anything to the community, it is to stop the gun violence and put down the guns. There is nothing worth taking a life over,” said Wendy, mother of Carter.

“I believe somebody out there knows something, and we are asking them to come forward. LaMichael had the biggest heart and was a loving son, brother, and father to a three-year-old boy, and our family wants closure.”

The case remains an active investigation by APD Detectives.

If anyone has any information about the case, you can anonymously text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone application. You can also contact APD directly at (828) 252-1110.